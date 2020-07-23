World News
July 23, 2020 / 8:52 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Man armed with grenade takes policeman hostage in Ukraine

1 Min Read

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are seen near a site where a man armed with a grenade holds a policeman hostage in Poltava, Ukraine July 23, 2020. Press Service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV (Reuters) - A man armed with a grenade escaped arrest on Thursday and took a senior Ukrainian policeman hostage in the central city of Poltava, a government minister said.

It was the second hostage-taking in Ukraine in three days. On Tuesday, an armed man held 13 people captive on a bus for hours before releasing them.

Police on Thursday were trying to arrest a man suspected of hijacking a vehicle when he took out a grenade and threatened to kill one of the officers, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

After negotiations, the man exchanged the police officer for a police colonel and drove off with him in a car provided by police.

“Negotiations are ongoing to force the attacker to surrender to the police without harming himself or others,” Gerashchenko said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Macfie

