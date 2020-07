A Ukrainian law enforcement officer shows the way to three hostages, who left a seized passenger bus in the city of Lutsk, Ukraine July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian police have secured the release of all the remaining hostages who were seized on a bus in western Ukraine on Tuesday, and detained the hostage taker, police said in a statement.

“The hostages have been released,” the statement said. “A man who took hostages in Lutsk today and held them on a bus has been detained.”