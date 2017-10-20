Ukraine is still in talks with IMF on gas price formula: PM

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government is still in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a gas price formula, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Friday.

Sustainable gas pricing is one of the conditions Ukraine must meet to qualify for its next IMF loan tranche, but the government has vowed not to raise prices for households this winter as it should according to the $17.5 billion program.

“We are in dialogue with the IMF,” Groysman told parliament. “Our task is to make the formula fair for the future.”