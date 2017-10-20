FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine is still in talks with IMF on gas price formula: PM
October 20, 2017 / 8:10 AM / in a day

Ukraine is still in talks with IMF on gas price formula: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government is still in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a gas price formula, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Friday.

Sustainable gas pricing is one of the conditions Ukraine must meet to qualify for its next IMF loan tranche, but the government has vowed not to raise prices for households this winter as it should according to the $17.5 billion program.

“We are in dialogue with the IMF,” Groysman told parliament. “Our task is to make the formula fair for the future.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans

