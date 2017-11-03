FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF review of Ukraine pension reform is ongoing: IMF official
November 3, 2017 / 8:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

IMF review of Ukraine pension reform is ongoing: IMF official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is still evaluating recent Ukrainian pension legislation to see if the bill meets the targets of the $17.5 billion IMF program, the Fund’s Ukraine representative Goesta Ljungman said on Friday.

“We are now in a process of evaluating the reform ,” he said at a conference.

He said sustainable pension reform, privatization legislation, and a previously agreed domestic gas price adjustment are the goals Ukraine must meet to qualify for a long-delayed next tranche of loans from the program.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
