IMF made 'very good progress' in discussions in Ukraine: statement

KIEV (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it had made good progress in talks with the Ukrainian authorities and that the discussions would continue in the coming days.

The IMF has given conditional approval for a new loan programmer’s to Ukraine worth $5.5 billion but its disbursement depends on Kiev’s performance on reforms. The IMF also wants parliament to pass a special law on banking.

“The IMF staff team that visited Kyiv made very good progress in discussions on legislation to support growth and ensure stability, and discussions will continue in the coming days,” the statement said.