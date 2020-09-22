Ukraine working on fulfilling IMF conditions, expects online mission in autumn

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is working to fulfill the conditions of a $5 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund and expects to hold talks with an IMF mission online this autumn, a presidential official said on Tuesday.
Yulia Kovaliv, the deputy chief of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, told an online briefing that the government was in constant dialogue with the IMF.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Kevin Liffey
