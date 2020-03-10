Ukraine's new PM says cooperation with IMF is his priority

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal attends a parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s new prime minister, Denys Shmygal, said on Tuesday that the launch of a new program of the International Monetary Fund is a priority of his government, which is committed to implementing reforms needed for final approval of the program by the IMF.

A $5.5 billion IMF loan program, provisionally agreed by the previous government last year, is contingent on Ukraine’s passing reforms and keeping the budget deficit in check.

“The top priority is to launch the IMF Extended Financing Program, especially to support structural reforms, macroeconomic and financial stability in the country,” Shmygal said in a statement following his phone talk with the head of the IMF mission to Ukraine, Ron van Rooden.