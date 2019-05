Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy waves as he walks to take the oath of office ahead of his inauguration ceremony in the parliament hall, in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday announced he was dissolving parliament.

He also said his first task was to achieve a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine but added that dialogue with Russia could only happen after the return of Ukrainian territory and prisoners of war.