Members of emergency services work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block after a gas explosion in the town of Drohobych in Lviv region, Ukraine August 28, 2019. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - At least one person died and seven were injured after part of an apartment building collapsed in the western Ukrainian town of Drohobych, Ukrainian state emergencies service said on Wednesday.

A gas explosion was the reason for the incident, the service said in a statement, adding that rescuers were searching for survivors.