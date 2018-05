MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it was aware of actions by Ukrainian oil and gas firm Naftogaz to enforce an arbitration court ruling.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Naftogaz said earlier on Wednesday it had initiated the enforcement of a $2.6 billion award from the Stockholm arbitration court from Gazprom.

Gazprom said it had not received official notification about the procedure.