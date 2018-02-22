FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 22, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Ukraine parliament may vote on central bank governor on March 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers may vote to approve the nominee for the role of central bank governor on March 1, parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy said on Thursday, citing a preliminary schedule.

In January, President Petro Poroshenko nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, ending months of uncertainty over the highly-politicised position.

But the choice still has to be approved by parliament and Parubiy said the vote could take place next week.

“This issue is preliminarily planned for Thursday (March 1),” news agency Interfax Ukraine quoted him as saying.

Poroshenko’s delay in putting forward a candidate following the resignation of the former governor last May caused concern to Ukraine’s backers including the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.