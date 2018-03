KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers may vote on Thursday to approve the nominee for the role of central bank governor, the parliament’s agenda showed.

Ukraine's acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy attends a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

In January, President Petro Poroshenko nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, ending months of uncertainty over the highly-politicized position, but the choice still has to be approved by parliament.