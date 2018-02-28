Ukraine parliament to vote on central bank chief on Thursday

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers will vote on whether to approve the nominee for the role of central bank governor on Thursday, the parliamentary agenda showed late on Wednesday.

In January, President Petro Poroshenko nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, ending months of uncertainty over the highly-politicised position, but the choice still has to be approved by parliament.

Poroshenko’s delay in putting forward a candidate following the resignation of the former governor last May caused concern to Ukraine’s backers including the International Monetary Fund.