FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
February 28, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Ukraine parliament to vote on central bank chief on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers will vote on whether to approve the nominee for the role of central bank governor on Thursday, the parliamentary agenda showed late on Wednesday.

In January, President Petro Poroshenko nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, ending months of uncertainty over the highly-politicised position, but the choice still has to be approved by parliament.

Poroshenko’s delay in putting forward a candidate following the resignation of the former governor last May caused concern to Ukraine’s backers including the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.