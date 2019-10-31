World News
October 31, 2019 / 3:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine parliament approves bill to criminalize illicit enrichment

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday approved a bill that criminalizes state officials illegally enriching themselves.

Parliament needed to pass the law as a likely condition of more aid from the International Monetary Fund, which is negotiating the terms of a new loan agreement to Ukraine to replace a $3.9 billion standby deal.

Ukraine passed a law criminalizing illicit enrichment in 2015 but the constitutional court overturned the law in February, sparking concern among anti-corruption campaigners, the anti-corruption bureau and Ukraine’s overseas backers.

Reporting by Natalia Zients; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below