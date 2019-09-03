Ukraine parliament votes to strip lawmakers of immunity from prosecution

FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. Picture taken August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers voted to strip themselves of immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, moving to help push through a signature election promise by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to root out corruption in politics.

Previously, lawmakers could only be stripped of immunity by a parliamentary vote on each individual case. Critics have said removing lawmakers’ protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.