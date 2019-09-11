World News
September 11, 2019 / 8:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine parliament passes bill to criminalize illegal enrichment at first reading

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that criminalizes state officials illegally enriching themselves.

The bill must be voted on again in order to take effect. Parliament needs to pass the law as a likely condition of more aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Ukraine passed a law criminalizing illicit enrichment in 2015 but the constitutional court overturned the law in February, sparking concern among anti-corruption campaigners, the anti-corruption bureau and Ukraine’s overseas backers.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below