Turkish passenger plane makes emergency landing in Ukraine: police

KIEV (Reuters) - A passenger plane flying from Moscow to Turkey made an emergency landing at Odessa airport in southern Ukraine on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found in one of its lavatories, a local police official said in a post on Facebook.

“The discovery forced the crew to take the decision to carry out an emergency landing at the nearest airport, which turned out to be Odessa international,” said Ruslan Forostyak, advisor to the head of Odessa regional police.

The press service of Odessa could not immediately be reached for comment.

Forostyak said the landing was successful and a security team with dogs was examining the package.

He did not name the plane’s operator but said it was Turkish. A Turkish Airlines official said it was not one of the company’s planes.