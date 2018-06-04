FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine PM threatens to quit if corruption court law not passed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman threatened to quit on Monday if parliament failed to enable the creation of a special anti-corruption court, which it is due to vote on this coming Thursday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference in Kiev, Ukraine December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A law to set up a special court is a requirement of Ukraine’s $17.5 billion assistance package from the International Monetary Fund. Groysman said Ukraine faced destabilization without it.

“I, as prime minister, have made a decision for myself,” Groysman said at a briefing. “If this court, fair, independent, will not be created - I will forfeit the authority of prime minister, I will resign.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams

