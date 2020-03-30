Ukraine parliament approves new finance, health ministers at special session

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, wearing a protective mask used as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), delivers a speech during an emergency session of parliament in Kiev, Ukraine March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Monday approved the appointment of a new finance minister and health minister.

Serhiy Marchenko, deputy finance minister in 2016-2018 and deputy head of the presidential office of Petro Poroshenko in 2018-2019, was appointed as the new finance minister. He replaced Ihor Umansky, who had been in office for less than a month.

Former Odessa governor Maksym Stepanov was approved as the health minister of the country which has reported nearly 500 coronavirus cases, including 11 deaths.