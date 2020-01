Oleksiy Honcharuk, Ukrainian politician nominated to become new Prime Minister, addresses lawmakers during the first session of newly-elected parliament in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk told parliament on Friday there had been attempts to sow distrust around his government but called for people to stay united.

Honcharuk earlier submitted his resignation to parliament following a leaked audio recording which suggested he had criticised the president. It was unclear whether the president would accept his resignation.