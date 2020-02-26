World News
February 26, 2020 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Asked about possible resignation, Ukraine PM says government working normally

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks during a news briefing following protests against the arrival of evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday he had not tendered his resignation and that the government was working normally, when asked about potentially being ousted in a possible government reshuffle.

Honcharuk also said he had not discussed the issue with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who earlier acknowledged meeting Serhiy Tihipko, a veteran politician touted in local media as a possible successor to Honcharuk.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
