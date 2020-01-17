Law enforcement must find out who secretly recorded Ukraine PM: Zelenskiy

Oleksiy Honcharuk, Ukrainian politician nominated to become new Prime Minister, attends the first session of newly-elected parliament in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged law enforcement bodies on Friday to determine who was involved in the making of a secret recording in the office of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and to find out who attended the meeting.

Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement that the president had also said measures must be found to improve ways of protecting information to avoid future such incidents.

Honcharuk submitted his resignation on Friday after the audio recording suggested he had criticized the president, but then appeared to suggest that he might stay in his job.