FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament voted on Wednesday to accept Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk’s resignation, as part of a sweeping government reshuffle.

The 35-year-old Honcharuk, who became Ukraine’s youngest prime minister last year, is expected to be replaced by deputy prime minister Denys Shmygal.