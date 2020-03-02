Ukraine PM says not resigned but consultations continue

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk on Monday said he had not submitted his resignation but added that consultations with the president and parliament were ongoing about potential personnel changes in the government.

The Ukrainian news outlet NV on Friday night reported that Honcharuk had resigned after reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was gearing up to oust him. Zelenskiy has asked a special parliament meeting to convene on Wednesday.