Ukrainian lawmakers pass vote of no-confidence in prosecutor general

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka reacts during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament passed a no-confidence vote in Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka on Thursday, the latest move in a reshuffle that saw the prime minister and most of his cabinet ousted this week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party has suggested one of their lawmakers, Serhii Ionushas, as Ryaboshapka’s replacement. The president was a comic actor before entering politics, and Ionushas was a lawyer whose company did work for Zelenskiy’s production studio.