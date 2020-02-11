Ukraine's political course won't change after chief of staff's exit: presidential statement

KIEV (Reuters) - The office of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday the country’s political course will not change after the dismissal of his chief of staff, Andriy Bogdan.

Bogdan was replaced by Andriy Yermak, a former lawyer and film producer. Yermak’s appointment prompted some opposition parties to say Zelenskiy’s administration intended to pivot its foreign policy toward Russia.

Yermak was appointed on the same day as the Kremlin installed a new point person for Ukraine, a move that could signal a slight thaw in ties.