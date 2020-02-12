New Ukraine chief of staff: compromises possible in Russia talks

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (R) and Andriy Yermak (L), a senior presidential aide, visits in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s new chief of staff Andriy Yermak said there could be compromises in Kiev’s negotiations with Moscow over the future of the Donbass region but also stressed there could be no elections while Ukraine did not control the borders there.

Yermak was speaking a day after his appointment, which coincided with Russia installing a new point person on Ukraine who was deemed to be less hawkish than his predecessor.

“There can certainly be compromises during the negotiations,” Yermak said. “But we have talked about this many times, and I also want to add that I am ready and will continue to do this: speak with all patriotic, adequate, reasonable forces in this country.”