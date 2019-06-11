World News
June 11, 2019 / 12:42 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ukraine President asks MPs to sack Prosecutor, appoint foreign minister

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked parliament to sack General Prosecutor Yuri Lutshenko and to appoint a former Ukrainian envoy to NATO, Vadym Prystaiko, as new foreign minister, a presidential official said on Tuesday.

“The law on the prosecutor’s office says that the prosecutor can only be a person who has ... an experience in the field of law. Lutsenko doesn’t have this experience,” Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below