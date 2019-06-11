Ukraine President asks MPs to sack Prosecutor, appoint foreign minister

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked parliament to sack General Prosecutor Yuri Lutshenko and to appoint a former Ukrainian envoy to NATO, Vadym Prystaiko, as new foreign minister, a presidential official said on Tuesday.

“The law on the prosecutor’s office says that the prosecutor can only be a person who has ... an experience in the field of law. Lutsenko doesn’t have this experience,” Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters.