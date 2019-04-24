Ukrainian PM says the latest gas price cut is not the last

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Wednesday that a recent gas price cut would not be the last, shortly after the team of President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on lower prices.

Zelenskiy’s team had earlier on Wednesday called on the government and state energy company Naftogaz to hold talks with the IMF on lowering household gas prices from May 1. An IMF spokesman declined comment.