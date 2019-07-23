Ukraine's Zelenskiy says deputy chief of staff could be next general prosecutor

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at his party's headquarters after a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday his deputy chief of staff Ruslan Ryaboshapka, a former deputy justice minister who also worked at Transparency International, was in the running to be the next general prosecutor.

The appointments by the new president are being closely watched as a measure of Zelenskiy’s commitment to reforms. The president wants to fire the current General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who is an ally of his predecessor Petro Poroshenko.