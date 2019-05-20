Business News
May 20, 2019 / 9:49 AM / in an hour

Adviser to Ukraine president sees possible new IMF deal after snap election: Interfax

1 Min Read

Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauds after taking the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony in the parliament hall in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine could begin talks on a new or revised program with the International Monetary Fund after a snap parliamentary election, an adviser to the new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted as saying by Interfax Ukraine on Monday.

“After the parliamentary election, I think it is possible to open a new program,” Oleg Ustenko said. “I suppose that in June-August the negotiation process will start on either opening a new program or revising the old program.”

The IMF supports Ukraine with a $3.9 billion agreement conditional on the country passing reforms such as bringing household heating tariffs up to market levels.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below