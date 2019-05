FILE PHOTO: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a speech during an IT conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked parliament to sack the foreign and defense ministers and the head of the security service SBU, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

In line with the constitution, the parliament appoints and dismisses the ministers of defense, foreign affairs and SBU on the proposal of the president.