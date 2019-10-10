Ukrainian president says he will propose peacekeepers on border with Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press-marathon at a food market in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he would discuss setting up a peacekeeping mission in separatist-held Donbass at a planned summit with leaders of Russia, Germany and France.

He told journalists at a news conference that peacekeepers would be based on the border with Russia, which is currently controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

A breakthrough at talks in Minsk earlier this month opened the way to what would be the first international summit in three years on ending fighting in eastern Ukraine.