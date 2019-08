FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is surrounded by security as he leaves the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate after the meeting with Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I in Istanbul, Turkey, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed parliament appoint Oleksiy Honcharuk as the new prime minister, a parliamentary draft resolution showed on Thursday.

Honcharuk, a 35-year-old lawyer, was appointed a deputy head of Zelenskiy’s office in May. Earlier, he led a non-government organization focused on reforms and worked as an adviser for the Ministry of Ecology.

