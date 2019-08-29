World News
August 29, 2019 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Ukrainian parliament appoints Honcharuk as new prime minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is surrounded by security as he leaves the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate after the meeting with Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I in Istanbul, Turkey, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament appointed Oleksiy Honcharuk - a 35-year-old lawyer with little political experience - as prime minister on Thursday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

