September 20, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Ukraine president sees risk of Russia sanctions softening

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday that there was a risk of international sanctions on Russia being softened.

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko delivers his annual address to parliament in Kiev, Ukraine September 20, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Addressing parliament, he said making concessions to the Kremlin before Russia had handed the Crimea region back to Ukraine would be a defeat for international law.

“We will consistently oppose attempts to ease the sanctions pressure on Russia,” he said. “But know that there is a risk of softening (sanctions).”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson

