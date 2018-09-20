Ukraine president sees risk of Russia sanctions softening

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday that there was a risk of international sanctions on Russia being softened.

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko delivers his annual address to parliament in Kiev, Ukraine September 20, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Addressing parliament, he said making concessions to the Kremlin before Russia had handed the Crimea region back to Ukraine would be a defeat for international law.

“We will consistently oppose attempts to ease the sanctions pressure on Russia,” he said. “But know that there is a risk of softening (sanctions).”