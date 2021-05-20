Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Blank Russian passports are pictured during production at Goznak printing factory in Moscow, Russia July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia’s issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the “annexation” of the region.

“This is definitely the first step, because the same thing happened once in Crimea, Crimea residents were given Russian passports. This is a big problem,” Zelenskiy told a news conference.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinest; Editing by Alison Williams

