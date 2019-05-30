World News
May 30, 2019 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukrainian parliament rejects prime minister's resignation

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman delivers a speech during a session of parliament in Kiev, Ukraine May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament voted to reject Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman’s resignation on Thursday, with the largest faction arguing his resignation would lead to “chaos” before a snap election due in July.

Groysman had resigned after the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying Zelenskiy had turned down his overtures for cooperation. Zelenskiy has called a snap election for July 21, which his party is expected to win.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
