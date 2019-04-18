Business News
April 18, 2019 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine risks default if PrivatBank nationalization overturned: president

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks at Ukraine's Parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine risks default if the nationalization of PrivatBank is overturned, President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday, after a lower court ruled the 2016 nationalization of the country’s largest lender was illegal.

Overturning the decision would threaten “a default and a new economic crisis,” Poroshenko said in a televised address. “Therefore, the government and the National Bank are doing the right thing to challenge this decision.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below