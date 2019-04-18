Ukraine risks default if PrivatBank nationalization overturned: president

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks at Ukraine's Parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine risks default if the nationalization of PrivatBank is overturned, President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday, after a lower court ruled the 2016 nationalization of the country’s largest lender was illegal.

Overturning the decision would threaten “a default and a new economic crisis,” Poroshenko said in a televised address. “Therefore, the government and the National Bank are doing the right thing to challenge this decision.”