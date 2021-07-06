Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Ukrainian Railways plans $300 million Eurobond

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KYIV (Reuters) - State-owned Ukrainian Railways plans to borrow $300 million by placing a new issue of its five-year Eurobond, a market source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company mandated JP Morgan and Dragon Capital as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a call with investors on July 6.

Standard & Poor’s in April downgraded the long-term credit rating of the Ukrainian railway state operator Ukrzaliznytsya (Ukrainian Railways) to “CCC” from “B-” due to possible problems with debt servicing.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Natalia Zinets; editing by Louise Heavens

