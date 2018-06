KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament voted on Thursday to dismiss Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk after he publicly fell out with the prime minister.

Ukraine's finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk speaks to a Reuters journalist during an interview in London, Britain July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Danylyuk had said on Wednesday he had been asked to support “political corruption” or to quit after Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman formally asked parliament to sack him.