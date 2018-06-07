FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine parliament to vote on finance minister's dismissal on Thursday: MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament will vote on Thursday on whether to dismiss Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk, President Petro Poroshenko’s representative in parliament said.

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk speaks to a Reuters journalist during an interview in London, Britain July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The prime minister has asked parliament to dismiss Danylyuk after a public spat.

Poroshenko’s representative, Iryna Lutsenko, told reporters that members of his parliamentary faction would meet at 1500 (1200 GMT) and vote on Danylyuk after that.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet

