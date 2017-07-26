Ukraine says UK court suspends judgment until Kiev appeal of $3 billion Russia bond ruling

1 Min Read
KIEV (Reuters) - A London court has agreed to a request from Ukraine to suspend judgment in a $3 billion Eurobond case brought by Russia until Kiev's appeal against the verdict is concluded, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"The Court accepted Ukraine's position and granted a further suspension of the judgment until Ukraine's appeal has been concluded," the ministry said.
It said the appeal would be heard by the English Court of Appeal in January 2018.
Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans