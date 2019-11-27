Ukraine's Naftogaz defeats appeal by Gazprom against Stockholm arbitration ruling

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz in central Kiev, Ukraine September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state energy firm Naftogaz on Wednesday said a Swedish court had rejected an appeal by Russia’s Gazprom against a decision in one of several long-running legal disputes over gas contracts.

Naftogaz had secured a favorable decision in December 2017 on its demands that the price of Russian gas to Ukrainian consumers be reduced and the take-or-pay requirement be canceled.

Wednesday’s decision comes as the two companies are also negotiating gas supply talks to replace an existing deal that expires at the end of 2019.