German official: No EU consensus on imposing new sanctions against Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no consensus in the European Union on imposing new sanctions against Russia due to its actions in the Sea of Azov, a German government official said on Wednesday ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.
Moscow is resisting international calls to release three Ukrainian ships seized last month in the Strait, which controls access to the Sea of Azov near the Crimea region that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
