Russian journalist Babchenko turns up alive after reported murder

KIEV (Reuters) - A Russian dissident journalist who was reported murdered in Kiev dramatically reappeared alive and well on Wednesday in the middle of a briefing about the killing by the Ukrainian state security service.
The head of the security service said it had received information about a Russian plot to kill Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko and managed to prevent it.
Babchenko thanked the Ukrainian security service for saving his life.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet