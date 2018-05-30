FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Johnson says he's appalled by murder of another Russian journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was appalled by the murder of “another vocal Russian journalist” and it was vital that those responsible were brought to justice.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Arkady Babchenko, a prominent journalist and critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, where he had fled into exile following threats, police said on Tuesday.

Russia has rejected Ukraine’s allegation that Moscow was behind the murder.

“Appalled to see another vocal Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, murdered,” Johnson said on Twitter. “We must defend freedom of speech and it is vital that those responsible are now held to account.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

