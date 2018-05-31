FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin calls staging of Russian journalist's death in Kiev strange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was glad Russian dissident journalist Arkady Babchenko was alive, but that the staging of his death was strange to say the least.

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on May 29, attends a news briefing by the Ukrainian state security service in Kiev, Ukraine May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Babchenko who was reported murdered in Kiev dramatically reappeared alive on Wednesday in the middle of a briefing by the Ukrainian state security service about his own killing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow still considered Ukraine a dangerous place for journalists to work.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

