Russia rejects Ukrainian allegation it behind journalist's killing: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected a Ukrainian allegation that Moscow was behind the murder of dissident Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kiev, calling it part of an anti-Russian campaign, the TASS news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Babchenko, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead in Ukraine on Tuesday where he had fled into exile following threats.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in a social media posting late on Tuesday he was convinced that what he called “the Russian totalitarian machine” had not forgiven Babchenko for what Groysman called his honesty.